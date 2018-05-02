02 May

Early learning sets stage for success

By Greg Kruthaupt

Let’s face it, child care and preschool in the Gunnison Valley are expensive, and for some families, that cost isn’t feasible.

Families handle this burden in various ways: mothers and/or fathers may leave a decentpaying job to stay home with their children; they may attempt to juggle their schedules to figure out a way to retain their jobs in order to be able to afford child care; and some families might even resort to leaving the valley to find higher-paying jobs and/or less expensive child care options.

