Montrose and Cimarron resident, Earl F. Alford, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday April 21 surrounded by his family.

Son of Henry Alford and Lillie Lince, Earl was born in Yakima, Wash., on Nov. 13, 1937.

After graduating Highland High School, Earl enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his service, most of his career was spent working in commercial property insurance, with his career ending as regional commercial lines manager in Mechanicsburg, Pa.

After retiring, Earl and his wife moved to Colorado where he was able to follow his dream of living in a mountain cabin while enjoying his hobbies of stream fishing and wood carving. His wood sculptures have been proudly represented by several galleries in the region.

Earl is survived by his wife Carol; children Michael (Bonnie) Alford of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Michelle Alford of Glenwood Springs, Colo., Leanne (Robin) Valentine of Delaware, Ohio, and Ryan (Samantha) Alford of Laramie, Wyo. Earl is also survived by two sisters, Sharon Graver and Carolyn Shorey, four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering will be announced by the family at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Earl’s name to HopeWest Hospice, 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, Colo., 81401.