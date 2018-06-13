Downtown development may reach new heights

Gunnison city leaders aren’t wasting any time in revamping land-use regulations to promote growth downtown and encourage construction of housing. City Council hosted a public hearing Tuesday devoted to proposed changes within the Land Development Code (LDC).

The first phases of updates to the LDC include changes that don’t require additional consultation. At the same time, however, a more thorough review is being undertaken by an outside firm that’s expected to result in recommendations for additional changes.

