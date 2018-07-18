Down to the wire for OTA baseball

Brandon Warr

More than 40 Organized Team Activities (OTA) players age 9 and 10 stepped onto the diamond at Jorgensen Park for the 2018 Cal Ripken end- of-the-year tournament early this week. By Tuesday evening, Cabin Creek and Wise Mechanical had both notched wins.

Cabin Creek and Crested Butte took to the diamond rst in round one of the year- end tournament Monday, with hopes of being crowned the OTA 9-10 champions.

Crested Butte’s defense was on display to start the top of the first inning. Five Cabin Creek batters came to the plate. However, they were unable to get anything going.

Despite a scoreless inning, Ryder Church and Ryder Vincent showed great vision at the plate. Both reached base on walks.

In the bottom of the first inning, Crested Butte unknowingly scored their only runs of the game, taking an early 3-0 lead.

After Aaron Baca and Jacob Ebbot reached base on walks in the top of the second inning, Cabin Creek scored two runs thanks to a Cruz Dominguez single.

Zach Benson and Church also reached base during the course of the inning. However, they were unable to come around to score.

Going into the bottom of the second Cabin Creek trailed 3-2.

Yet, Cabin Creek sealed the comeback victory in the top of the fourth inning, as six runs came across to score. Ebbot, Dominguez, Benson, Church, Vincent and Stone reached base over the course of the inning and later came around to score, extending the team’s lead to 8-3.

“It felt awesome to get the win,” said coach Jake Stone. “We have an awesome group of kids who got better each week and believed in themselves.”

Wise Mechanical earns narrow victory

It was anybody’s game up to the very last pitch on Tuesday night. Wise Mechanical took to the eld to face SAW Contracting in round one of the year-end tournament.

With runners on first and second — and two outs in the inning — Cody Casebolt stepped to the mound needing one more out to seal the victory for Wise Mechanical.

Casebolt got ahead early in the count. However, he wasn’t able to put away SAW’s batter. A couple of wild pitches resulted in a full count. Casebolt took a deep breath and fired the final strike of the game, and Wise Mechanical came away with a 4-3 victory.

“It was a good game,” said coach Sparky Casebolt. “It was a little bit nerve-wracking, how- ever.”

Things started out slow for SAW in the top of the rst inning. Jorge Perez showed great plate vision by drawing a walk to lead o the inning. at was the only baserunner for SAW in the inning, and Perez’s teammates were unable to bring him home.

In the bottom of the first inning, Wise Mechanical got off to a hot start. Vinny Niccoli, Sam

Anderson and Casebolt reached base and later came around to score, giving Wise Mechanical a 3-0 lead.

Evan Bjornstad, Aydan Sunderlin and Carbon Kruthaupt also reached base over the course of the inning. However, they were left stranded on base.

In the top of the second inning, Tristan Hyams, Benja Sergo and Parker Vick all crossed the plate for SAW, leading to a score of 3-3.

In the bottom of the second inning, Cesar Marmolejo reached base with one out in the inning and unknowingly scored the game-winning run, pushing Wise Mechanical’s lead to 4-3.

Landon Miller tried to get a rally going in the top of the third inning, smacked a single to the outfield for SAW, but his team- mates couldn’t bat him in.

With the game nearing a close, SAW had one last chance to pull off a comeback.

Vick and Parker Williams reached base in the top of the fourth inning, setting up a potential walk-o win. However, SAW was unable to score.

With the win, Wise Mechanical was set to take on Cabin Creek Wednesday at Jorgensen, while SAW Contracting was on the road against Crested Butte.

As of press time, scores from both games were unavailable.

