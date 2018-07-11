Douglas Stewart, Jr. died on June 17 of complications from a brief bout with Guillane-Barré syndrome, just four days short of his 90th birthday. A lover of all things musical, whimsical and sesquipedalian, he was a lifelong educator and learner. “Dr. Doug” or “Dr. Stew,” as he was known by many college students, was Professor Emeritus of Western State Colorado University, where he trained a new generation of teachers through the education department. While at Western, Doug and his wife, Marie, opened their home and lives to students, welcoming them with time around the family table and the good news of Jesus that had transformed him as a young man.

A second generation Coloradan, Doug was born in Denver in 1928 to Douglas Stewart, Sr. and Helen (Jackson) Stewart. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago, master’s from the University of Denver, and doctorate from Columbia University. He married Bobbie Marie Woolsey in 1953, and the two of them shared nearly 65 years of adventures throughout Colorado, New Mexico and New York City. As scoutmaster for Troop 475, he instilled a love of the outdoors and camaraderie in the young men in his charge. After retiring, Doug and Marie moved south of Montrose, where they tended a small farm, volunteered and mentored young people.

Throughout his life, Doug could be found on his bicycle, delivering telegrams during WWII, riding in sub-zero weather to his office on campus, and later making irrigation rounds and the occasional trip to town. In addition to outdoor pursuits by foot, ski or canoe, he enjoyed reading, gardening, his dogs, table games, designing and building contraptions (some of which actually worked) and construction projects.

Besides his wife Marie and beloved dog Bow, he is survived by three children: Doug III (Ellen), Killian (Bonnie) Winter wolf, and Susan (Rebecka). Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Katie and Collin Stewart; Connor, Logan and Willow Winterwolf; Alina and Alfred Anderson-Phillips. Matias Stewart Torrico is his great-grandson.

There will be a time of remembering, singing and storytelling at 1st Presbyterian Church in Montrose on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to celebrate Doug’s legendary sweet tooth by bringing a potluck dessert. Memorial gifts can be made to Faith Comes by Hearing or Make a Wish Foundation.