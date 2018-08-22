Don’t turn back the clock. Ignore it

I bumped into Matt Carpenter on Manitou Avenue early Sunday afternoon. He was sitting outside his ice cream shop, waiting for a customer. I had just completed the epic Pikes Peak Marathon race that he owned for the better part of two decades.

Carpenter is a Colorado trail running legend. He’s won races all over the world, but he’s dominated Pikes Peak — 10 times winning the marathon, a straight-up and straight-down aff air that takes runners (walkers and crawlers, too) from downtown Manitou Springs to the 14,114-foot summit of “America’s Mountain” and back.

