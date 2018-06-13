Delta downs Gunnison

Gunnison’s U12 softball team fought hard against Delta 2 last Wednesday at Jorgensen Park, scenes from which are pictured here. However, the home team fell 18-3. Gunnison will be back on the diamond tomorrow, June 15 to take on the Montrose Indians. The competition will kick off the Diamond in the Rockies tournament. On Saturday, Gunnison will play the Mavs of Grand Junction at 1:20 p.m., before taking on the Delta Hellcatz at 4 p.m. The U12 tournament bracket will start at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

