Deja vu in backlash to Brush Creek

In the modern-day history of Crested Butte, development has never gone over well in the Brush Creek area south of town. Four decades ago, a golf course and residential project that came to be known as Skyland was met with opposition akin to that which has emerged over The Corner at Brush Creek affordable housing proposal.

“It was radical. It was just kind of an underlying soul searching, ‘Do we want a bunch of Oklahomans and Texans sharing this place with us?’” explained former Crested Butte developer Gary Garland.

A sign for Skyland was even bashed a handful of times by angry opponents of the project.

“Hell, they’d bash it in the daylight, there were so few people going up and down the highway,” Garland said. “Now, there’s 30 cars every 30 seconds.”

Yet, the irony is not lost on the longtime developer that current residents of Skyland — once was fought tooth and nail — have led the charge in opposition to The Corner at Brush Creek by Houston-based Gatesco.

Garland moved to Gunnison in 1972 to attend Western State Colorado University. His family is from the Gunnison area, but he grew up in Oklahoma. where he currently resides.

Garland’s stints in Crested Butte spanned from 1974-1985 and again from ‘96-2008. He now resides in Florida (Fla.)

In the 1970s, Garland served as the first president of the newly formed chamber of commerce in Crested Butte. Skiing was starting to put the area on the map, but he realized that the community couldn’t thrive on a winter economy alone.

As a result, Garland partnered with his father and others, first proposing Skyland in 1978 with hopes of spurring a year-round economy where he could raise a family. However, an 18-month moratorium on development halted the project’s review — sending the developers back to the drawing board to refine their plans.

‘Little private slice of heaven’

At the time, the Brush Creek area was much different — and less developed — than today.

“There were probably 10 or 15 houses in Riverbend, if that,” Garland explained. “It was a matter of people in the valley saying, ‘We don’t need summer recreation. Summer is our little private slice of heaven. Let’s make our money in the winter.’ And that was the general attitude.”

Garland even recalls W Mitchell, former mayor of Crested Butte, saying at a County Commissioner meeting during the project’s review, “What do you mean we need more summer recreation? We just built a new softball diamond.”

Yet, 1980 was a notoriously poor year for snow — leading to a valleywide shift in the mindset surrounding development. In fact, kickoff of the Skyland project in July 1981 included 300 pounds of barbecue, with 600 people in attendance for the festivities, according to a Times report.

The project’s first and second phases, approved in August of that year by County Commissioners, including 761 dwelling units and an 18-hole golf course, with a total estimated population of 2,309 people.

County records show the development’s plat was signed in November 1981 by former County Commissioner David Leinsdorf, who currently serves as attorney for The Corner at Brush Creek opposition group Friends of Brush Creek.

Leinsdorf declined comment when contacted this week by the Times, as did Friends of Brush Creek President Bob Pannier.

However, a letter last year from the Skyland Community Association (SCA) to property owners urged a suggested donation of $500 to the nonprofit Friends of Brush Creek.

“Members of your SCA board have met with board members of the other homeowner associations of the communities in the Brush Creek Road corridor, and we are all in unanimous agreement that we should move quickly to oppose the approval by Gunnison County of a land use permit for the Gatesco proposed development,” the letter stated.

Another proposal opposed

Still, Skyland wasn’t the only project of Garland’s in the vicinity of Brush Creek to be met with opposition. In 2005, Larkspur — on the opposite side of Brush Creek Road from Skyland — saw much of the same.

The 40-acre parcel was previously owned by the Spann family. Garland partnered with another developer to purchase the property.

“We said, ‘What does this valley need? What niche can we fill to make this thing successful,’” Garland remembered. “Skyland had big lots. Meridian Lake had large lots. Mt. Crested Butte has large, expensive lots.”

Ultimately, Garland and company landed on smaller, quarter-acre lots that they envisioned would help supply relatively small homes to school teachers and other key members of the workforce. A public park even was included.

“The niche we wanted to fill is something where the locals could build their homes and raise their families,” Garland explained. “And that’s what it turned into.”

However, homeowners on the north side of Brush Creek Road in Skyland were less than welcoming of the project.

“They thought it was going to be a ghetto over there,” Garland said. “The word ‘ghetto’ was thrown out.”

In recent months, such language has been used by the most ardent opponents of the The Corner at Brush Creek.

“People are afraid of change,” Garland said. “The NIMBY mentality is ironic now. Look who’s doing it. It’s the very wealthy people that are usually saying, ‘Let’s grow this place.’ Now, they’re the ones fighting this.”

