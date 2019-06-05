Skip to main content
The decision to split the Gunnison River Festival between two weekends this summer:
Choices
a) is wise, given high flows;
b) will diminish attendance;
c) will free up resources in the event of flooding;
d) waters down the fun;
e) will boost participation with the start of Western’s school year.
