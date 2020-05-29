Skip to main content
Home
Features
News
Sports
Columns & Opinions
Obituaries
Photos
Classifieds
SUBSCRIBE / VIEW
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Search form
Search
Home
The decision to reopen restaurants this week under limited capacity:
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
29
May
The decision to reopen restaurants this week under limited capacity:
Choices
a) is a necessary action to keep the industry afloat;
b) is too soon for restaurants to meet strict safety guidelines;
c) will lead to a second wave of COVID-19 in the community;
d) will help bolster business before the summer season;
e) will help attract visitors to the valley.
Author
gunn1son
Featured Videos
CGTV features Gunnison amid COVID-19 cases
2019 Gunnison City Council Debate
A Day in the Life of Tara Richardson