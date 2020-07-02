Skip to main content
The decision to close bar and nightclub establishments once again for 30 days across Colorado:
02
Jul
Choices
a) is a needed step to curb an increase of COVID-19 cases;
b) won’t affect the number of positive cases in Colorado;
c) unfairly targets the industry during economic hardships;
d) prevents further outbreaks in tourist-based economies;
e) is an unfortunate setback to reopening.
Author
gunn1son
