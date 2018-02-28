Dakota (Cody) Ray Funk

Cody Funk passed away Feb. 16 at his home in Gunnison. Cody was born Dec. 27, 1993 to Esther Funk and Mychale Glanz. He was born and raised in Gunnison and attended GVS. He loved snowboarding, hiking, camping and anything to do with the outdoors. Cody had a contagious smile, a very large heart and would do anything to help people. He has an older sister, Haley Funk; nephews, Damyon Funk, Julian Patrick and Bentley Patrick; and grandparents Lois and Louis Funk. He is preceded in death by cousin Dakota White, uncles Melvin and Nolan Funk, and grandfather Louis Funk. There has been a memorial fund set up at Gunnison Savings and Loan under the Memorial Fund for Cody Funk.