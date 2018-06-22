Current state of fire restrictions

Unincorporated

County, CB, Mt. CB USFS BLM

(Gunnison

Field Office) City of Gunnison

LEVEL Stage 2 Stage 2 Stage 1 None

FIRES No building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves and sheepherder’s stoves and includes use in developed camping and picnic grounds. EXCEPT: Devices using pressurized liquid or gas (stoves, grills or lanterns) that include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area at least three feet or more from flammable material such as grasses or pine needles. No fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, and wood stoves. (except using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device). No building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a permanent constructed fire grate in a developed campground or recreation site, or an improved site.

No leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished. N/A

SMOKING No Smoking. EXCEPT: Within enclosed vehicle, trailer or building. No smoking (except within an enclosed vehicle or building). No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or a developed or improved recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. N/A

WELDING No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame. No welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame. N/A N/A

ENGINES No operating or using any internal combustion engine (e.g. chainsaw, generator, ATV) without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order meeting either: Department of Agriculture, Forest Service Standard, or

Appropriate Society of automotive Engineers recommended practice. No operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order (this does not include motor vehicles. This is aimed at things such as landscaping tools). N/A N/A

CHAINSAWS No operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arresting device as described in Prohibition #4, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (8 oz. capacity by weight or larger and kept with the operator) and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use. No operating a chainsaw or any other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine from the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (except generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the generator). N/A N/A

EXPLOSIVES

AND FIREWORKS No using an explosive. This includes but is not limited to fuses or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, and tracers or incendiary ammunition. No using an explosive.No possessing, discharging, or using any type of firework by pyrotechnic device. Fireworks are always prohibited. No using fireworks, exploding targets or other incendiary devices. The City of Gunnison 4th of July fireworks display currently allowed.

MOTOR VEHICLES No possessing or using a motor vehicle off established roads, motorized trails or established parking areas, except when parking in an area devoid or vegetation within 10 feet of the vehicle. No possessing or using a motor vehicle off National Forest System roads. Vehicles must stay on open Forest Roads and cannot drive/park over any vegetation at any time. N/A N/A