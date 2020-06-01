Current Public Health Order extended

It was anticipated that a new long-term Public Health Order would be released today outlining the stages of recovery and restrictions should a resurgence of COVID-19 were to occur. Rather, Gunnison County Public health officials have opted to extend the current order one week. The extension, said Public Information Officer Andrew Sandstrom is to allow more regional and state "alignment."

"Over the weekend the state showed interest in what we are doing, so the decision was made to extend the current order to allow for some alignment to occur," Sandstrom said.

The extension expires on Monday, June 8, at midnight.

A copy of the signed extension can be found here: https://covid19.gunnisoncounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/9TH-PHO-Extension_Recorded.pdf