Cultivating character among youth

In the heart of a bitter winter, Joslyn Hays — a member of the Get Your Goat 4-H club — did not expect to be tending the frostbitten ears of a newborn kid. After conducting an ultrasound of Hays’ doe in the fall, the mother did not appear to be pregnant. Thus, the nanny goat was released back into the pasture, while the other mothers were corralled in a heated barn and fed grain in preparation for kidding season.

A few months later, Hays’ infant doe — named Wonder — was born into a frozen

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/