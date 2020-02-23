Cowboys turn focus to district tournament

Brandon Warr

GHS Boys Basketball — The Gunnison High School (GHS) boys basketball team locked up the number one seed in the district tournament and their first Western Slope League Title — since 2001 — on Thursday defeating Delta 73-67, in what was an action pack and exciting game to watch.

The Cowboys will now get ready for the 2020 3A boys basketball district tournament, as they will be back on the court Tuesday at 6 p.m. GHS will host No. 9 Olathe who defeated No. 8 Basalt 55-48, in the pigtail round of the district tournament.

“To have the opportunity to get a regional game in our house is a really big one for us,” said head coach Matt Smith. ”The guys are excited about the opportunity and look forward to stepping up to this new faze of the season, where its a win or go home mentality.”

With a win over the Pirates on Tuesday, GHS will face the winner of Moffat County verses Delta in the semifinals. That game will take place on Friday, Feb.28., at Grand Junction Central High School at 7:30 p.m.

During the regular season, the Cowboys lost to Moffat County 65-61, on the road on Friday, Jan. 17 — their lone loss in league play — after their 14-point third-quarter lead dwindled to one point with less than a minute remaining. The Bulldogs then hit a three-pointer with 19 seconds left gave Moffat County their first lead of the night — and one that would remain.

