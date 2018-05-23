Cowboys take top honors at state

GHS Track and Field — For the second year in a row, weather played a major factor at the 2018 Colorado State Track and Field Championships. Sunshine, lightning and rain all made an appearance this past weekend in Lakewood.

However, two Gunnison High School (GHS) athletes brought home third-place finishes to highlight the Cowboys’ performance at state.

