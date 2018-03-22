Cowboys split games on road

GHS Baseball — The Gunnison High School (GHS) baseball team nearly went into spring break with an undefeated record. However, the Cowboys came up short in their second game of a double-header this past Saturday.

The Cowboys traveled to Olathe High School to first face Olathe and then Bayfield. GHS (2-1) carried momentum into the first game from last Tuesday’s victory over Salida. As such, the Cowboys’ bats exploded for a 16-8 victory over Olathe (0-4).

