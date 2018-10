GHS Softball — Start strong, and a strong finish.

The Gunnison High School (GHS) softball team accomplished the latter this past Friday in the squad’s final game of the season against the Alamosa Mean Moose.

The Cowboys’ season may not have gone exactly as they would have liked. However, GHS finished strong by defeating Alamosa 12-2.

