Last Wednesday, the Cowboys traveled to Black Canyon where they finished fourth overall — second in the 3A division. Pederson led the way, shooting a 77 on the day, followed closely behind by Dalton Huckins who had a 78. Trujillo rounded out scoring, shooting an 87. Skylor Wild shot an 86 in the junior varsity division.

