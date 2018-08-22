Cowboys off to hot start

Brandon Warr

Times Staff Writer

GHS Softball — Every year, there are teams that come out of nowhere.

The Gunnison High School (GHS) softball team may be among those squads after starting their season 4-0 while destroying the two teams they’ve faced in double-headers thus far.

Prior to the Cowboys hosting James Irwin this past Friday, they traveled to Florence High School last Wednesday, where they muzzled the Huskies (0-2), 37-17 and 15-7 in a double-header.

The offensive dominance GHS displayed in the first two games of the season carried over into a double-header on Friday against James Irwin. The Cowboys won both games against the Jaguars (0-2), 17-7 and 16-4.

In the top of the first inning, James Irwin tried to get things going. However, a Kyla Engleman strikeout and two ground outs stopped the Jaguars in their tracks.

James Irwin did reach base on a throwing error. However, they were unable to capitalize.

Tahlyn Fee came around to score the first run of the game for GHS in the bottom of the first inning, on a Britt Propernick ground out.

The Jaguars got their one and only lead of the game in the top of the second inning. With two outs in the inning, James Irwin took a 2-1 lead off a triple to center.

The Jaguars weren’t done there. A costly error and double resulted in two more runs scored in the inning. When the dust settled, the Cowboys trailed 4-1 — but that didn’t last long.

Violet Fry, Rena Elfenbein and Ashleigh Porter all reached base in the bottom of the second inning with two outs, and each player later came around to score, tying the game 4-4.

Fee also reached base during the inning. However, GHS was unable to bring her in.

James Irwin tried to battle back in the top of the third but was unsuccessful thanks to the Cowboys’ defense.

In the bottom of the third inning, GHS put the game away. Fourteen batters came to the plate for the Cowboys resulting in nine runs scored.

The Jaguars scored their final three runs of the game with two outs in the top of the fourth inning but still trailed 13-7.

Despite GHS’ bats cooling off in the bottom of the fourth, the Cowboys extended the lead to 14-7. Porter reached base on a walk and stole a base, later scoring on a passed ball.

Engleman dominated the top of the fifth. Three James Irwin batters came to the plate, and each was struck out.

In the bottom of the fifth, GHS scored three more runs, resulting in the mercy rule being enforced. Darby Hamilton, Engleman and Gwen Young reached base on a double, single and walk, respectively, and later scored.

“I can’t remember the last time we started 2-0,” said head coach Leslie DiLorenzo. “To come out going 4-0 is what we wanted going into our first league game in two weeks.”

In game two of the double-header, the Cowboys dominated the Jaguars from the start. After a three-up-and-three-down top of the first inning for James Irwin, 15 batters came to the plate for GHS, resulting in 10 runs scored.

The Cowboys received help from the Jaguars, recording 10 bases-on-balls during the inning.

James Irwin cut into the lead in the top of the second inning off a single but still trailed 10-1.

GHS extended their lead in the bottom of the second, thanks to singles from Malita Ferchau, Porter and Fee, pushing the score to 11-1 before extending the lead again to 15-2 in the bottom of the third. The Cowboys scored one more run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

James Irwin scored two more runs in the top of the fourth. However, the mercy rule was enforced after the fifth inning.

So far this season, GHS has outscored opponents 85-35. Additionally, coach DiLorenzo noted speed and athletes playing new positions as contributing to the team’s success.

The Cowboys will be back on the diamond Friday, Aug. 24, traveling to Alamosa to take on the Mean Moose.

(Brandon Warr can be reached at 970.641.1414 or brandon@gunnisontimes.com.)