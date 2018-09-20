Cowboys end two-game losing streak

By Brandon Warr

GHS Volleyball — Ending a losing streak always feels sweet — especially when it comes against a rival.

The Gunnison High School (GHS) volleyball team defeated the Olathe Pirates in four sets (25-18, 18-25, 25-9 and 25-19) Tuesday, with the Pirates winning the second set.

“It was a big win for us, especially after we dropped the second set,” said head coach Shana Benson. “To come back and get two decisive wins was big.”

