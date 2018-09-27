Cowboys earn first win of season

Brandon Warr

Times Staff Writer

GHS Football — It was a long time coming, but the Gunnison High School (GHS) football program earned their first win of the season — and first victory in nearly two years — on Monday night against Roaring Fork High School.

The Cowboys defeated the Rams 30-20.

The last time GHS celebrated a victory was on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 against Montezuma-Cortez.

“It feels great that the day has finally come where football gets a win,” said junior Pascual Lerma. “But now it’s time to take it up a step and keep adding up the wins, so we can gain more confidence as a team and community.”

While play started off poorly for the Cowboys — with GHS fumbling the ball on the very first play — things turned around.

Roaring Fork marched all the way down to GHS 10-yard line before a costly fumble on a hand-off resulted in the Cowboys regaining possession.

GHS took advantage of the turnover.

With the ball on the Rams' 32-yard line, Nico Marchitelli handed off to Braydon Duncan who cut back and ran for a touchdown.

After missing the point-after-touchdown, the Cowboys held a 6-0 lead.

Roaring Fork tried to build momentum. However, costly penalties and strong penetration from the defensive line forced the Rams to punt the ball.

On the very next drive, GHS duplicated the success they had on the previous drive.

On fourth and eight, with ball on the Cowboys’ 47-yard line, GHS elected to go for it — looking to keep the drive alive.

They did that and then some. Marchitelli ran for a 54-yard touchdown — extending the lead to 13-0.

In the second quarter, the game started to turn around for Roaring Fork. On their first drive of the quarter, the Rams marched all the way down to the Cowboys’ 15-yard line before scoring on a rushing touchdown.

Before the first half came to a close, GHS scored one more touchdown. Marchitelli connected with Spencer Dickey on a wheel route for a 51-yard touchdown.

GHS had an opportunity to extend the lead as the half was coming to the close. After a Dickey 12-yard reception, the Cowboys had the ball on Roaring Fork 29-yard line with 18 seconds left on the clock.

GHS threw three passes in the endzone looking to score. However, they were unable to complete a pass. At halftime, GHS held a 20-8 lead.

The Rams took the field to start the second half looking to put together a drive. However, the Cowboys’ defense wasn’t going to let that happen. After three plays, Roaring Fork was forced to punt the ball.

GHS extended the lead to 27-8 on their very first drive in the third quarter. Marchitelli found Dickey once again for a 32-yard reception before Jaden Travis scored two plays later on a one-yard slant route.

Jose Sanchez recorded the final points for the Cowboys late in the fourth on a 20-yard field goal.

The Rams went on to score two more touchdowns before the game was over, but it was too little, too late.

“It’s great to have our successes portrayed in the ‘W’ column this week,” said coach Jarrod Hinton. “Our kids have worked hard for a long time in a lot of different aspects to earn the reward of a win.”

Marchitelli led the way for GHS, recording 132 yards rushing, 144 yards passing and three touchdowns — two passing and one rushing.

Dickey helped Marchitelli out on the receiving end, recording seven receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Duncan also had an impressive performance, rushing for 50 yards and recording one touchdown.

Sanchez recorded six points for GHS, going three-out-of-four on extra points while also making a 20-yard field goal.

