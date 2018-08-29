Cowboys drop first league games

Brandon Warr

Times Staff Writer

GHS Softball — After starting the 2018 season on a hot streak, the Gunnison High School (GHS) softball team has cooled off.

GHS lost league games to Alamosa (2-5) 15-4 this past Friday on the road and Basalt (3-0) 12-0 and 16-1 in a double header Tuesday at home, following a 4-0 start to the season.

In the top of the first inning Tuesday, Basalt wasted no time taking an early lead. The Longhorns’ first three batters reached base on a walk and two singles, resulting in one runner coming across to score.

GHS played stellar defense and thanks to a couple spectacular plays, stopped Basalt in their tracks. However, the Cowboys’ offense was hard to find.

In the bottom of the first, it was a three up and three down inning for GHS. The Longhorns’ lead extended to 2-0 in the top of the second inning before stellar pitching by Kyla Engleman halted Basalt’s offense. During the course of the inning, Engleman struck out two Longhorn batters.

Not much changed for the Cowboys in the bottom of the second. Anika Anderson and Britt Propernick reached base. However, neither were able to score.

GHS’ defense stepped up in a big way in the top of the third. The Longhorns had the bases loaded with no outs. However, the infield fly rule and a Violet Fry double play from center field resulted in the lead remaining 2-0.

In the bottom of the third, Anna Gallowich and Ashleigh Porter reached base on a hit by pitch and walk with two outs, respectively. However, GHS was unable to capitalize.

Offenses for both teams struggled to get anything going in the fourth inning. But in the top of the fifth, the game got out of hand.

The Cowboys committed five costly errors, resulting in 14 Longhorns coming to the plate. Basalt increased their lead to 12-0, and in the fifth GHS was unable to battle back.

Game two saw a slightly better outcome for the Cowboys. Darby Hamilton reached base on an error and later stole second before coming across to score on a Basalt error, giving GHS a 1-0 lead.

Anika Anderson reached base on another error and made it to third. However, that’s as far as she went.

The Longhorns wasted no time regaining the lead in the bottom of the first inning. A single, triple and error resulted in three runs coming across to score.

The Longhorns extended their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the second inning, thanks to a costly error and a double.

Despite two runs scored, Engleman helped her team by striking out back-to-back Basalt batters to end the inning.

In the top of the third, GHS’ bats came alive, as Hamilton and Anderson both reached base on singles but did not cross the plate.

The Longhorns scored three more runs in the bottom of the third inning, before erupting in the bottom of the fourth inning with eight runs to seal the game.

The Cowboys will be back on the diamond today, Aug. 30, traveling to Cedaredge High School to take on the Bruins (0-2) at 3 p.m.

(Brandon Warr can be reached at 970.641.1414 or brandon@gunnisontimes.com.)