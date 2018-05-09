Cowboys conclude season on high note

GHS Baseball — The Gunnison High School (GHS) baseball team left it all on the field in their final game of the season Monday, pulling off a 9-7 upset over Buena Vista at home.

“It felt really nice to end my last season on a high note,” said Dylan Frazier. “The year was tough, but we came together and got it done in the last game to upset a good team.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/