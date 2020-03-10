COVID-19 reported in Gunnison County

Gunnison County health officials confirm that Gunnison County has its first case of COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

County Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds tells the Times that the patient is reported to be a woman in her 40s who is a local, part-time resident. She had recently traveled and became sympomatic. She went to Gunnison Valley Hospital for evaluation where she was tested. The state returned a presumpitive positive result for the virus.

The woman has self isolated, however health officials are investigating others with whom she may have been in contact.

Twelve other cases have been reported in the State of Colorado.

The Times will keep you updated on this case and will have a full report in Thursday’s edition.