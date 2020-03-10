COVID-19 case reclassified

THe first case of the coronavirus — COVID-19 — detected in Gunnison County has now been reclassified as a Denver case. However, Gunnison County Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds said tonight that there are several other pending cases and a news release is expected in the morning.

The woman who first tested positive in Gunnison County is in her 40s and was visiting Gunnison from Denver at the time she was tested. She has since returned home. The woman was originally believed to be a part-time resident of the Gunnison Valley.