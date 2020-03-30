COVID-19 case count rises, more patients transferred

Local health officials this morning, March 30, report a busy weekend in the emergency department at Gunnison Valley Hospital (GVH). On Sunday alone, three people were transferred out of GVH within just a few hours of each other. Only two of the three were COVID-19 patients, co-incident commander CJ Malcolm said.

County officials over the weekend reported that a resident of Mountain View apartments had tested positive for COVID-19. This morning, they report there was an error in the data, and the case actually came back negative.

"There was an error in the database that is being used to manage the test results," said county Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds. "The error has been corrected."

As a precaution, the common areas of the Mountain View complex were disinfected on Saturday.

WIth the advent of new testing, Reynolds said he has been in contact with researchers at the University of Colorado-Boulder this weekend. She said CU is endeavoring to validate some of the testing which is coming to the market with federal Emergency Use Authorization.

"I am wanting a test that is validated for reliability, specificity and sensitivity to COVID-19," Reynolds said. "As you know, there are many coronaviruses and the testing has to be validated to be specific and sensitive to COVID-19 rather than cross-reacting to other coronaviruses. I am wanting a test to be able to ascertain our immunity levels in the County as well as to have accurate testing to assess individuals that are symptomatic and/or exposed to a known positive COVID-19 patient to manage isolation and quarantine both effectively and efficiently."

Health officials also are looking at wastewater treatment testing throughout the county. The lab would test for the presence of COVID-19 and would also monitor the levels over the weeks we test to determine the magnitude of the virus in the samples. Reynolds said testing should show if the virus is present and if it's increase or decreasing over time.

This morning 80 positive cases have been confirmed in Gunnison County, with seven tests pending and 129 showing negative results.