COVID-19 case count continues to rise

Gunnison County health officials report three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the valley, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 21. The number of pending cases is 75 and 21 people have tested negative for the virus.

Gunnison County Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds on Saturday morning, March 21, reported she is working on a public health order revision which will further clarify language in the standing order, and it will instruct those who are returning to the Gunnison Valley from "out-fo-county" travel, such as spring break.

Reynolds told the Times this morning that she is not including "shelter in place" language at this time.

Two Colorado Three states — New York, California and Illinois — have shelter in place orders, as do a few areas in Colorado. San Miguel County two days ago ordered shelter in place. So far, state health officials and the governor have not indicated that is a next step for Colorado.

"I think if (the governor) issues such an order it would further restrict non-essential activity and travel in our county," said Reynolds.