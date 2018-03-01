Court document details mother’s role in Millison’s death

The mother of a man whose remains were found last year at a ranch east of Gunnison admitted to killing her son last July, court records indicate. An affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for Deborah Rudibaugh, 68, filed Friday, however, sheds doubt on whether she acted alone in carrying out the 2015 murder of Jake Millison, then 29.

Rudibaugh told authorities that she shot her son in the head while he slept with a Smith & Wesson “Lady Smith” .357 caliber revolver — a weapon that investigators later found in her bedroom, the affidavit states. Subsequent testing found that DNA belonging to Rudibaugh was on the handgun.

An autopsy performed on July 20, 2017 showed the cause of death to be a “non exiting gunshot wound of the head” and manner of death “homicide,” according to the affidavit. On Aug. 18 of last year, a Colorado Bureau of Investigation forensic report confirmed that the bullet that killed Millison was fired from the Smith & Wesson revolver found in his mother’s room.

Millison was reported missing in 2015 after friends were unable to locate him. Remains believed to belong to Millison were found last July on the ranch near Parlin owned by Rudibaugh while authorities were executing a search warrant stemming from a tip they had received. Several weeks later those remains were positively identified as those of Millison.

Rudibaugh isn’t the only family member to be arrested in association with Millison’s death. Last Thursday, March 1, the Sheriff’s Office reported that Millison's sister, Stephanie Jackson, 33, also was arrested in connection with her brother’s murder.

She’s accused of one count of murder in the first degree, a Class 1 felony; two counts of tampering with a deceased human body, Class 3 felonies; seven counts of accessory to murder in the first degree, Class 4 felonies; three counts of tampering with a witness or victim, Class 4 felonies; two counts of tampering with physical evidence, Class 6 felonies; concealing a death, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and abuse of a corpse, a Class 2 misdemeanor. Bond for the criminal charges is set at $500,000.

Also, on Tuesday, March 6, Jackson’s husband, David Jackson, 34, was arrested on the charges of accessory to murder in the first degree after deliberation, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor concealing a death, abuse of a corpse and false reporting to authorities.

David Jackson’s arrest took place at the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday and went without incident. Jackson’s bond is set at $100,000.

Gunnison County Undersheriff Mark Mykol reported Friday afternoon that Rudibaugh was arrested in Mesa County earlier that day, accused of first-degree murder and four other crimes, stemming from the death of Millison. Rudibaugh was arrested by Colorado State Patrol on a no-bond warrant Friday about about 10 a.m. while attending an out-of-town appointment, Mykol said.

She was transferred to Gunnison County jail on the charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, a Class 1 felony; abuse of a corpse, a Class 2 misdemeanor; concealing death, a Class 1 misdemeanor; false reporting, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and tampering with a deceased human body, a Class 3 felony.

Mykol indicated that Sheriff’s officers are still investigating the case.

“Right now, the critical and most important thing to us is not to compromise this case and make sure our victim is treated with dignity and respect,” he said. “We just want to do everything right.”

Look to Thursday’s Times for more on this story.

(Will Shoemaker can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or editor@gunnisontimes.com.)