County health officials release sixth amended Public Health Order

Gunnison County health officials this afternoon, April 11, have released a sixth amended Public Health Order. In it, nonresidents who have been in Gunnison County as of 14 days prior to the order may remain in the county as long as they comply with the other conditions of the order.

Those who have come to Gunnison County within the last two weeks are directed to return home according to the order, unless they have received an exemption from Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds. Nonresidents who are not physically here also are prohibited from coming to Gunnison County.

The order specifically permits nonresidents of Delta, Pitkin, Chaffee, Saguache, Hinsdale, Ouray, Montrose and Mesa counties to enter Gunnison County to obtain essential goods and services not otherwise reasonably available to them by means other than by traveling to Gunnison County; or because of geography, have no choice other than to travel through Gunnison County to reach a destination outside of Gunnison County. They must depart Gunnison County as soon as reasonably possible by the fastest and safest available means.

Nonresidents traveling through Gunnison County and do not stop also are permitted into the county.

The order specifically defines a non-resident homeowner as someone whose principal resident is outside Gunnison County, “regardless of what state or country in which the Principal Residence is located.”

Yesterday, Gunnison County leaders answered to a letter sent by the Texas Attorney General calling a ban on non-resident homeowners “unconstitutional.” The letter signed by Deputy County Attorney Matthew Hoyt states Attorney General Ken Paxton made sweeping and generalized arguments” and ignored the unprecedented public health crisis in the county and the law that establishes the Public Health Order. The letter gave grounds for the county’s action in that Director Reynolds has broad authority under the State of Colorado’s police powers.

Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser also came out in support of Gunnison County’s order.