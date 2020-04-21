County considers next revision to Public Health Order

Gunnison County health officials are working on a seventh amendment to a standing Public Health Order which likely will ease restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds said today, April 21, decisions weigh heavily upon her, and that the next phase toward recovery could be a “dance on hot coals.”

Yesterday, Gov. Jared Polis announced a phased approach to reopening the State of Colorado, with a transition period set from April 27-May 4.

Last night, in an email to “industry subgroup” participants who have engaged in meetings through the ICELab, Reynolds said she will follow certain standards.

My plan is to utilize the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials (CALPHO) roadmap … along with some additional guidance from Dr. Frieden’s group (“Box it in” … ) to create the next set of Public Health orders for re-opening the County with a phased approach,” Reynolds wrote. “While I know that may not sync exactly with the State plan, I do think it’s an appropriate path for our County.”

Reynolds said she will take input from the industry subgroups on details of reopening.

This morning Reynolds said she is working with the county attorney’s office to structure the next amended order, but there is a need for surveillance of the virus once restrictions are modified.

“It weighs heavily on me to be sure we in our population have a way to monitor how we’re doing and what the impact is in our community long before we get the healthcare system overwhelmed,” Reynolds said. “To do that we have to have the capacity to do testing, and it’s not our issue alone — it's a national and international issue., but we need help to get to the place where we can do that testing on a routine basis on a larger scale.”

Reynolds emphasized that regardless of what is done at the state level, if the county does not have adequate testing and monitoring locally, the community will not be successful.

“The last thing I want to do is to ping-pong between ‘open up’ and ‘stop,’ ‘open up’ and ‘stop.” I really want to be able to do it step-wise with confidence that we’re moving in the right direction.”