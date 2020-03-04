Skip to main content
The coronavirus (COVID-19):
04
Mar
The coronavirus (COVID-19):
Choices
a) does not pose a threat to Gunnison County;
b) is imminent in Colorado;
c) will negatively affect tourism in Gunnison Valley;
d) creates challenges for hospitals and schools as they prepare for the illness;
e) will not impact isolated mountain communities.
Author
gunn1son
