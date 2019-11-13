Skip to main content
Composting of food waste in local schools:
13
Nov
Composting of food waste in local schools:
Choices
a) saves landfill space while benefitting the soil;
b) is a waste of time and money;
c) is commendable but will be costly to continue;
d) makes both environmental and economic sense;
e) is a practice that should be left to parents to teach.
