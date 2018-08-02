Competition across the board

Western Football — In slightly more than a month, the Western State Colorado University football team will kick off their season at Idaho State University. The team is hoping to improve this year upon the worst record the Mountaineers have posted since the 2012 season.

Western finished 1-10 last season, after finishing 7-4 during the 2016 season — the best season in Western history over the last 10 years.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/