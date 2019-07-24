Skip to main content
Home
Features
News
Sports
Columns & Opinions
Obituaries
Photos
Classifieds
e-Edition
Search form
Search
Home
A compensation increase for Gunnison City Councilors:
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
24
Jul
A compensation increase for Gunnison City Councilors:
Choices
a) is long overdue;
b) is appropriate for the amount of work done;
c) is not enough;
d) is not needed — it’s a public service;
e) does not incentivize diverse candidates to run for office.
Author
gunn1son
Featured Videos
A Day in the Life of Tara Richardson