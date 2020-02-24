Friday, Feb. 28

Community dance & drumming classes

Pump Room Studio, 306 Maroon Ave.

$15 each, 2 for $25 | 7:15-8:30 p.m. (class times vary)



Fara Tolno, an innovative artist, educator and musician, is coming to the valley! Drumming and dancing classes will be held this weekend at the Pump Room Studio, 306 Maroon Ave. Friday Feb. 28 from 7:15-8:30 p.m. is Afro-modern dance with Fara. All levels, fun and dynamic teaching.

Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10-11:30 a.m. is all level African dance with live drums. Then from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. is all level African drumming. Drums available for use.

Sunday, March 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. is all level African dance.

All classes are $15 per person or two classes for $25. If needed drums will be available for class. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle.

Free community events will also be held!

On Sunday, March 1 at 5 p.m., drum with Fara at the Gunnison Library.

On Monday March 2 from 3:45-5 p.m. at the Crested Butte Library for a music and movement "Messy Monday" event (intended for elementary aged kids) followed by a drum class that evening at 7 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m. at the CB Center for the Arts’ new theater enjoy Fara's Kissidugu African Music and Dance Program for all elementary aged kids and teachers at the new building!

For more info contact Sasha Chudacoff 415.225.5300 or Angie 970.596.8385.