Colorado Parks and Wildlife's effort to remove lake trout from Blue Mesa Reservoir has:
02
Aug
Colorado Parks and Wildlife's effort to remove lake trout from Blue Mesa Reservoir has:
Choices
a) decimated lake trout trophy potential;
b) successfully boosted the number of kokanee salmon;
c) provided better balance between lake trout and kokanee;
d) proven futile;
e) none of the above.
Author
gunn1son
