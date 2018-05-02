Cody Weston Rice, age 54, of Cimarron passed away on Friday, April 27 in the comforts of his home. Cody was born May 4, 1963 in Gunnison. He spent his childhood in Gunnison and Cimarron and some in Marshfield, Mo., where he was a member of White Oak Baptist Church. He graduated from Montrose High School in 1980. Cody went on to college in Aeronautical Mechanics in Cheyenne, Wyo. He had also resided in Marietta, Ga., where he worked at the Lockheed Plant doing mechanics and building planes. Cody’s present occupation was working with pets, supplies and care services in Woodstock, Ga. He has always had a great love for animals and while residing in Georgia, he worked for the state in trapping animals and was employed with a pet store for 30 years. Cody loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. Mother Nature and the world around him was very special to Cody. When he became ill, he came back home to spend his remaining time with his family and live forever in the mountains and rivers, surrounded by the wild animals and the nature he so loved, with the skies above giving the most wonderful starry show in the world at home in Cimarron. Cody is survived by his parents William “Bill” (Jeannie) Rice of Montrose and Cimarron; brothers Holt (Rhonda) Rice of Marshfield, Mo., Shane Rice of Montrose; sisters Rheata (Mark) Steen of Cimarron, Roxie (Roy) Huston of Olathe, Rorri Adams of Trinidad, Robyn (David) Huston of Montrose; and 56 nieces, nephews and greatnieces and nephews. Cody is preceded in death by his baby brother Kyle, baby sister Risa and all of his grandparents. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory.