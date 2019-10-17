Closure issued for fire near Owl Creek Pass

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests has announced a closure area around the Cow Creek Fire, located near Owl Creek Pass.

Public access to the closure area is limited, and includes Owl Creek Pass (Forest Service Road 858) from the forest boundary up to Owl Creek Pass, Cow Creek Road (Forest Service Road 857), as well as several Forest Service trails, including: Stealey Mountain South Trail (No. 258), Courthouse Trail (No. 218), Stealey Mountain North Trail (No. 219), Old Owl Creek Trail (No. 236), Cow Creek Trail (No. 220), Spalding Park Trail (No. 237), and Forest Service trails 219.1B, 236.1B, 236.1A and 144.

This closure is being enacted in the interest of public health and safety. The public is asked to adhere to this closure and pay close attention to all signage. Hunters currently located in the closure area, which includes portions of game management unit 65, are encouraged to relocate camps as soon as possible, and are asked to direct their questions to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife office in Montrose at 970.252.6000.

CowCreekFire wildfire was discovered Oct. 6. As of Thursday, Oct. 17 it is approximately 100 acres in size and burning in the Uncompahgre Wilderness. Smoke is highly visible.

For questions concerning this emergency closure, call the Ouray Ranger District at 970.240.5300.