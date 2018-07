The brooms were out this past Friday evening, as Wise Mechanical swept the year-end tournament bracket, earning the distinction of 2018 Organized Team Activities 9-10 champions. The team finished 4-0 in tournament play.

“It was a great season,” said coach Jamer Niccoli. “They played their best game of the season tonight.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/