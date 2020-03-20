City of Gunnison to 'work' with payments

Gunnison city leaders will not follow the lead of some other Colorado communities who are offering outright sales tax deferment for businesses. The action was considered amid a shut down of businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. Rather, Gunnison City Council has directed Finance Director Ben Cowan to work with individual businesses on late payments which could be submitted without penalties or interest.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting of council Friday afternoon, in which council members practiced "social distancing," or maintaining a distance of six feet or more from each other.

“The deferral is implied,” Cowan wrote in an email. “The due date has not technically changed since the City needs the revenue to pay for power purchases, employees, etc. if the business or individual has the means to pay on time.”

Council also voted to conduct business through electronic technology to allow for business to be conducted during teleconferences.

Town of Crested Butte is allowing local businesses to defer their February sales tax filing and submission until April 20.

"As we move forward through March and April, we will evaluate and modify as appropriate," said Town Finance Director Rob Zillioux. "At present, we have not made any decisions on utility payments."

Meanwhile Gunnison County health officials report that 353 people have reported symptoms consistent with novel coronavirus valley wide.