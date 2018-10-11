City code changes would benefit many

In the face of near-constant reminders of just how unaffordable housing has become and corresponding fixes that rely in some form on subsidy, it’s refreshing to hear — alternatively — that a local government is reconsidering its land-use regulations.

Alex Joyce of Cascadia Partners was in Gunnison this week to present his recommendations for changes to city code aimed at removing barriers to the development of housing. That’s change we welcome, for multiple reasons.

