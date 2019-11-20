Skip to main content
The city’s new program to incentivize removal or repairs of substandard dwellings:
20
Nov
The city’s new program to incentivize removal or repairs of substandard dwellings:
Choices
a) is an innovative approach to deal with eyesores;
b) is underfunded;
c) will encourage property owners to make needed changes;
d) is unnecessary — a nuisance code addresses them;
e) is an unneeded government subsidy.
Author
gunn1son
