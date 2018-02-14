A celebration of intellectual bravery

Feb. 12 is well known as the birthday of our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln. Few are aware, however, that Lincoln shared his birthday (both the day and year, 1809) with another famous figure, the father of evolutionary biology, Charles Darwin.

Starting in the late 1990s, Feb. 12 has been recognized and celebrated around the world as International Darwin Day, with the mission to “inspire people throughout the globe to reflect and act on the principles of intellectual bravery, perpetual curiosity, scientific thinking, and hunger for truth as embodied in Charles Darwin,” according to the website darwinday.org.

