CDOT to close US 285 overnight

Due to large amounts of snow, CDOT will close US 285 overnight, on Wednesday, Feb. 26 to Thursday, Feb. 27, (mile points 184 to 203) from Fairplay to west of Grant for winter maintenance operations. Snow will be moved from the roadway to another location. The closure will be between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. A detour along US 24 to I-25 in Colorado Springs and up to I-70 will be in effect. Please plan accordingly.

For current road closure and condition information, check cotrip.org. You can also sign up for text and/or email alerts at http://subscription.cotrip.org/

