CDOT to begin shoulder work on Monarch Pass

CDOT issued a statement this afternoon that they will begin performing shoulder work on US Hwy. 50 at Monarch Pass next week Sept 8-10 from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The work is to begin about eight miles east of Sargents (MP 193-196) and include clean-up operations of rock and debris.

Travelers will encounter one-lane alternating traffic with full stops and should allow for extra travel time. A 40 mph speed reduction will be enforced. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and watch for workers, heavy equipment and flagging personnel.

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org; sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts; see scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html; and connect with CDOT on Twitter @coloradodot and facebook.com/coloradodot.