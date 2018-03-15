CBMR anticipates Epic Pass partnership to be 'positive' for local economy

Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR) announced Wednesday that it has entered a long-term season pass partnership with Vail Resorts beginning with the 2018-19 winter season.

As part of the deal, the Epic Pass, Epic Australia, Epic Local, Epic 7-Day, Epic 4-Day and Vail Resorts' Lifetime pass holders will have seven days of winter lift access at CBMR, included within their pass benefits. Additionally, CBMR Peak Pass and Peak Pass Plus holders will receive unlimited 50 percent off daily lift tickets at all Vail Resorts-owned mountain resorts throughout the U.S., Canada and Australia.

"As the ski industry evolves, pass alliances become important," said CBMR Senior Marketing Manager Erica Rasmussen. "CBMR is elated to partner with a strong brand like Vail Resorts to expose more visitation to our incredible area during the winter months, economic growth to our community, aid in supporting our air program, and give our passholders the benefit of 50 percent off at Vail Resorts’ global network of ski resorts."

A letter e-mailed to community members Wednesday indicates that CBMR expects to see increased demand for lodging of all types from Gunnison to Mt. Crested Butte because of the new partnership. Most Epic Pass holders reside outside of Colorado with many living in the destination markets that serve us today, resort leaders say, and Epic Pass holders also reside in destination markets that both CBMR and the Gunnison-Crested Butte Tourism Association have been targeting.

"Therefore, we would expect to see an increase in demand for winter air service into Gunnison," the letters says. "Joining with the Epic Pass will increase exposure for Crested Butte, thereby attracting more destination skiers to Crested Butte; a positive benefit to the local economy."