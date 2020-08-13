Cattlemen's Days to be held Labor Day weekend

Chris Rourke

Times Editor

It survived the Spanish flu, both World Wars, the Great Depression and now the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Cattlemen’s Days is a go, keeping its moniker as the longest continuous running rodeo in Colorado for yet another year.

Last night, the Cattlemen’s Days committee voted to proceed with holding the event Sept. 3-5, over Labor Day weekend. The vote was taken after more than $162,000 was raised to fund the event.

“We set a goal of raising $150,000 for a TV dinner kind of rodeo. Now we can do a little bit more,” said Cattlemen’s Days President Kevin Coblentz. “ Holy cow did the community come together with a bunch of money.”

Currently the rodeo is approved as a fanless event. However Coblentz said the organization has applied for a variance to have limited spectators at about 12 percent of the fairgrounds capacity. He estimates that would equate to about 600 fans.

“Two of the rodeos in Colorado have had 100 percent participation,” Coblentz said. “The rest have been about 25-50 percent. We’ve asked for 12 percent capacity.”

A typical night at the Cattlemen’s Days rodeo pre-pandemic has been about 4,000 spectators, he estimated.

Despite capacity the organization is working with the Cowboy Network to broadcast the event, which will air nationally.