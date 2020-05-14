Skip to main content
Cattlemen's Days should be presented this year:
14
May
Cattlemen’s Days should be presented this year:
Choices
a) as the event has always been planned;
b) by “attending” the rodeo through a broadcast or online;
c) by waiting a few weeks with hopes to have the full-fledged event;
d) with maximum capacity to be limited and social distance at the arena;
e) it would be safer if it was canceled.
Author
gunn1son
